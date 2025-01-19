Chelsea vs Wolves: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Wolves on Monday night and Enzo Maresca's Blues are looking to end a winless run of five games in the Premier League.
After a positive early season run which saw Chelsea enter the conversation for competing for the league title, Maresca's side have struggled since the end of 2024 and it has seen them go five league games without victory.
Draws against Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, as well as defeats to Fulham and Ipswich Town, have seen Chelsea slip down the table, but crucially a position in the top four spot remains in their hands.
Chelsea will overtake Manchester City and Newcastle United with a win at Stamford Bridge. However, the host could be without several key players. Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer's involvement are doubtful after the quartet missed training on Friday. Maresca is likely to make a late call over their fitness.
Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain sidelined with injury, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong pushing to start for the Blues against Vítor Pereira's Wolves. Trevoh Chalobah has returned following his loan recall from Crystal Palace and could feature in the matchday squad.
"For sure, we need to win games," Maresca said ahead of Monday's encounter. "Now if we win all the games away and we draw some games at home, it doesn't matter, but in terms of balance, for sure, we need to win games.
"We also need our people, our fans with us; they can see the effort of the team every game but at the end of the game when we win, we are all happy and hopefully we can give them three points on Monday."
Ahead of Monday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Wolves in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Wolves
Date: Monday 20th January 2025
Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves