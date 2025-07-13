Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs PSG - 2025 Club World Cup Final

The officials have been confirmed for the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side are one win away from becoming Champions of the World, however the current Champions League holders, PSG, who are favourites, stand in their way.

Chelsea have had one extra day to prepare for Sunday's final after beating Fluminense in their semi-final on Tuesday, while PSG played on Wednesday against Real Madrid, who they thrashed 4-0 in the United States.

It's a positive mood inside the Chelsea camp, with full focus on the task which awaits them. All the signals have pointed towards the Blues being confident they can cause an upset and show the world what they're made of.

“We’re confident," star-man Cole Palmer told DAZN ahead of the final. "We know it’s going to be a tough game. But it’s a final. We’re excited. Everyone is ready. Obviously you want to play against the best team. They probably are the best team in the world, but we’re excited and ready.”

Palmer (left) and Enzo Fernandez (right) have produced for Chelsea throughout this Club World Cup - now they need to do it one more time, on the biggest of stages, and in their biggest game of the season. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Levi Colwill previewed: "When you play for Chelsea, you’re not scared to play against anyone. We haven’t just come here to be in the final. We want to win. PSG are an amazing team but we are not Inter or Real. We’re going to bring something different."

Both PSG and Chelsea can create their own history for different reasons. Luis Enrique has taken PSG to new heights, while Maresca is only at the infancy of his Blues journey. Sunday's final is highly-anticipated, but there can only be one winner.

Ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final, the officials have been confirmed for the showpiece event in the United States.

Referee

FIFA have confirmed that Alireza Faghani (AUS) will take charge of the fixture between Chelsea and PSG.

Faghani took charge of Chelsea's quarter-final tie vs Palmeiras. | IMAGO / Fotoarena

Assistants

Alireza Faghani will be supported by Anton Shchetinin (AUS) and Ashley Beecham (AUS) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Facundo Tello (AUS) has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's final, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique.

Will VAR be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Yes - VAR will be in operation at this summer's 2025 Club World Cup.

The VAR will be Bastian Dankert (GER), with Tatiana Guzmán (NCA) as Assistant VAR and Ivan Bebek (CRO) playing the role of Support VAR.