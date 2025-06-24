Confirmed Officials: ES Tunis vs Chelsea - 2025 Club World Cup

The officials have been confirmed for the Club World Cup clash between ES Tunis and Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side have their Club World Cup fate in their own hands heading into the final game of Group D.

Should Chelsea avoid defeat to Espérance Sportive de Tunis on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, they will progress into the last-16 and set up a tie against Benfica, who beat Bayern Munich earlier in the day.

"When you are manager you are always under pressure and we'll do our best," Maresca told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

Chelsea will require a result against the Tunisian side to quality for the last-16 after losing to Flamengo 3-1 in matchday two, having won their opener against LAFC last week.

Maresca is not feeling the pressure to get a result against ES Tunis. | IMAGO / Eibner

The reward for winning the Club World Cup is worth up to £100m and Chelsea will be eyeing big prize money to back their summer transfer spend.

But Maresca insists the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership have not put extra pressure on the Blues to deliver glory to boost the club's financial power.

The Chelsea boss said: "The owners just want the best for us, and for the players, game by game. They are not talking about the final reward in terms of money. They never put pressure on us to win this tournament because of the money."

Ahead of Tuesday's Club World Cup clash, the officials have been confirmed for the fixture in the United States.

Referee

FIFA have confirmed that Yael Falcon Perez (ARG) will take charge of the fixture between ES Tunis and Chelsea.

The match officials for the @FIFACWC fixtures on 24 June have been appointed. 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 22, 2025

Assistants

Yael Falcon Perez will be supported by Maximiliano Del Yesso (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ma Ning (CHN) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Maher Kanzari and Enzo Maresca.

Will VAR be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Yes - VAR will be in operation at this summer's 2025 Club World Cup.