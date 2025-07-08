Confirmed Officials: Fluminense vs Chelsea - 2025 Club World Cup Semi-Finals

The officials have been confirmed for the Club World Cup semi-final tie between Fluminense and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Should Chelsea progress, Enzo Maresca's side will face either PSG or Real Madrid in Sunday's showpiece final.

The time has come for Chelsea to deliver and everyone connected with the club knows what is on the line and required on Tuesday against the Brazilian side, which will see the Blues face former defender Thiago Silva.

"We are going in with the mindset of winning, because we’re Chelsea and we want to win, and we have to show that we want to continue on here," said midfielder Moises Caicedo, who returns following suspension, ahead of the game.

Chelsea will be without Levi Colwill (suspension), Romeo Lavia (fitness) and Liam Delap (suspension) for Tuesday's affair. Maresca is confident they can find solutions in order to claim victory to put them on the brink of becoming Champions of the World.

Maresca is targeting back-to-back trophies in quick succession at Chelsea. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Already in the last game we had Romeo out, Moises out, Reece out and we found a solution with Andrey," insisted Maresca. "Now with Levi and Liam out, we're going to find a different solution. Joao is ready, also Nico. For sure we're going to find a solution."

Ahead of Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final tie, the officials have been confirmed for the fixture in the United States.

Referee

FIFA have confirmed that François Letexier (FRA) will take charge of the fixture between Fluminense and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Assistants

François Letexier will be supported by Cyril Mugnier (FRA) and Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ivan Barton (SLV) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Renato Gaúcho and Enzo Maresca.

Will VAR be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Yes - VAR will be in operation at this summer's 2025 Club World Cup.