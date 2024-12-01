Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea will be looking to extend Aston Villa's winless run to eight games in all competitions, while Unai Emery's side have the opportunity to claim three successive away league wins against Chelsea for only the second time, having done so between 1930 and 1933.
Enzo Maresca's side are currently three points ahead of Sunday's visitors and Chelsea could secure back-to-back wins in the league after beating Leicester City away from home last time out.
It's the beginning of a busy month for the Blues and Maresca's large squad will help Chelsea in December as they rotate to ensure the group is fully fresh for the festive period.
"You have to adapt a little bit," Maresca said. "With nine games in December, and not long between one game and another, we will spend even more time at the training ground...and we already spend a long time there!
"For me, the nice part of being a manager is spending time with the players, but also it's nice to see them improving, enjoying, winning games and being happy. It also helps you because when you win, you don't feel tired. The problem is when you don't (win)."
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with Maresca making a surprise change as it appears he is opting to play Moises Caicedo at right-back.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Neto, Caicedo, Lavia, Enzo, Sancho, Palmer, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Gusto, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku
Aston Villa
Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Philogene, Tielemans, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins
Bench: Olsen, Diego Carlos, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Buendia, Bailey, Duran