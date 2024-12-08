Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Spurs on Sunday.
Chelsea head to north London in fine form having won their last four matches in all competitions. For Spurs it's a different story of late, they are winless in three and their last victory came in a surprising, but deserved, 4-0 win over Manchester City.
The pressure is on Spurs to avoid another defeat to Chelsea, who have won five of their seven visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, otherwise Ange Postecoglou could be the subject of fans' frustrations come full-time.
Another win for the Blues will make it five wins on the bounce as they head into the busy part of the festive period, with Enzo Maresca still not getting carried away with Chelsea's positive form since his summer arrival.
Pre-match, the Chelsea head coach said: "We are not favourites, absolutely not. They are playing European competition, like us, we are there. But not because we are second in the table, we are favourite, absolutely not."
Maresca has opted to make changes from his side that won 5-1 in Southampton in midweek, with Robert Sanchez returning in goal as Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile are named as the defensive pairing.
Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson, who are both one yellow card away from a one-match suspension for Chelsea, also return in attack.
Here is the confirmed team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Tottenham
Starting XI: Forster, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son
Bench: Austin, Spence, Dragusin, Reguilon, Gray, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner, Lankshear
Chelsea
Starting XI:
#Chelsea XI to face Spurs: Sanchez, Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Gusto, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix, Madueke, Nkunku