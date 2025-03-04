Copenhagen vs Chelsea: Conference League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Copenhagen on Thursday night as their Conference League knockout campaign begins.
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea travel to the Danish capital for the 1st leg of their Round of 16 tie against Copenhagen at Parken.
After finishing top of the League Phase, Chelsea have been rewarded with a tie against Copenhagen, who had to overcome Heidenheim in the play-offs to set up a tie with the Premier League outfit.
Chelsea will have Cole Palmer available for the knockout stages after he was omitted from the League Phase due to fitness and workload management.
After having the weekend off due to being out of the FA Cup, Chelsea have been given plenty of time to prepare for the trip to Denmark, where they will hope to bring an advantage back to Stamford Bridge for the 2nd leg on March 13.
Chelsea bounced back from three straight defeats to thump Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League in their last outing and they will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions when they face Copenhagen, who are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and currently top of the Danish Superliga.
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League fixture between Copenhagen and Chelsea.
Date, time, location of Copenhagen vs Chelsea
Date: Thursday 6th March 2025
Kick-off time: 5.45pm UK / 12.45pm ET / 09.45am PT
Stadium: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Copenhagen vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea