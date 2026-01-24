Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Liam Rosenior is hoping to claim a third consecutive win in all competitions with Chelsea when they visit Selhurst Park to face Oliver Glasner's Eagles.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 2-0 win over Brentford to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification for next season.

Rosenior is expected to have Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian available for Sunday's trip. However, midfield duo Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia remain unavailable.

Tosin Adarabioyo is absent due to a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen could return against Napoli after undergoing an assessment after picking up a knock against Pafos in midweek.

Crystal Palace are without victory in their last 10 matches in all competitions, but Rosenior is not taking their London counterparts lightly.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I think it can be reported in that way," responded Rosenior, when asked if now is a good time to play Glasner's side. "What I do know is they're an outstanding team. Selhurst Park is, for me, one of the most difficult places to go in the Premier League. You have to be ready for a physical battle.

"The atmosphere in the stadium is going to be red hot so we're not taking the game lightly at all. I was fortunate enough to play against Crystal Palace early in the season. I know what a good team they are and we're going to have to be very, very good to win the game."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday 25th January 2026

Kick-off time: 2pm UK / 9am ET / 6am PT

Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Sportimage

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League

United States: USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea