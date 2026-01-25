Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Chelsea have made the short trip across the capital for their penultimate London derby of January, with West Ham awaiting at Stamford Bridge in a week's time.

After back-to-back wins in all competitions against Brentford and Pafos, Chelsea will be keen to take advantage of results elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend by securing another victory.

A win over Crystal Palace will see Chelsea climb into the top four ahead of Liverpool, although Manchester United would have the chance to leapfrog the Blues should they beat Arsenal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sunday's hosts Crystal Palace are struggling. They are without a win in 10 in all competitions and have recently lost captain Marc Guehi, who was sold to Manchester City.

Despite the Eagles' poor form, which has not seen them win since the middle of December, Rosenior has warned his side to be ready for the physical battle in south London.

"They're an outstanding team," said Rosenior. "Selhurst Park is, for me, one of the most difficult places to go in the Premier League. You have to be ready for a physical battle. The atmosphere in the stadium is going to be red hot so we're not taking the game lightly at all. I know what a good team they are and we're going to have to be very, very good to win the game."

Here are the confirmed teams from Selhurst Park for the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Sarr, Johnson, Mateta



Bench: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Hughes, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Rodney, Devenny

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo; Estevao Willian, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro



Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Gusto, Fotana, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu