ES Tunis vs Chelsea: Club World Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea will be looking to book their spot in the Club World Cup knockout stages when they face Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

Enzo Maresca's Blues go head-to-head against the Tunisian side in Philadelphia in their final Group D match ahead of the knockout rounds.

After a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo, which saw Nicolas Jackson pick up a two-match ban following his second-half dismissal, Chelsea now need to avoid defeat to ensure they book their spot in the last-16.

Chelsea are expected to beat ES Tunis on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in the UK) at Lincoln Financial Field, but Maresca is not prepared to take any chances and wants his squad to avoid any complacency.

"In this moment, the focus is on the game," Maresca told reporters pre-match. "Football is full of surprises – bad surprises – so we need to be ready for the game tomorrow and win the game.

IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

"When you are the Chelsea manager or a Chelsea player, any game you don’t win is a headline. We are used to that. Tomorrow is a game where we have to do the right things to go through to the next stage and we will need to give our best."

Defender Marc Cucurella is of the same mindset, telling Chelsea's in-house media: "For sure, it’s a very important game as if we win, we go through (to the knockout stage).

"We’ve watched ES Tunis’ games and they play good football. They’re a tough team with very good players, and we need to stay focused. We know all the teams in this tournament are some of the best in the world, so for sure it will be a tough game. But we need to do things well and fight for the three points."

With Jackson suspended, it's likely Liam Delap will continue to lead the line for the Blues. Maresca confirmed several changes will be made in Philadelphia, with Andrey Santos hoping for his first minutes at the tournament this summer.

Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here are all of the details you need for ES Tunis against Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Date, time, location of ES Tunis vs Chelsea

Date: Tuesday 24th June 2025 (local) / Wednesday 25th June 2025 (UK)

Kick-off time: 02:00 UK (June 25) / 21:00 ET / 18:00 PT

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Competition: Club World Cup - Group Stages

IMAGO / Sportimage

How to watch ES Tunis vs Chelsea

The Club World Cup can be watched globally for free on DAZN.

Prediction

ES Tunis 1-3 Chelsea