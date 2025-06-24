ES Tunis vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Espérance Sportive de Tunis in the Club World Cup.

Chelsea are looking to book their spot in the last-16 of the Club World Cup as they play their final game of Group D.

Maresca's side need to win or draw to qualify for the knockout stages. It would see them face Benfica in Charlotte on Saturday evening.

Nicolas Jackson is unavailable for Chelsea against ES Tunis after getting sent off in the second half against Flamengo last time out, which saw the Blues suffer a 3-1 defeat to the Brazilian side.

IMAGO / Eibner

As Chelsea saw against Flamengo, they can't afford to slip up against ES Tunis and Maresca wants to avoid any 'bad surprises' as they look to secure a place in the last-16.

"The focus is on the game," Maresca said pre-match. "Football is full of surprises – bad surprises – so we need to be ready for the game tomorrow and win the game.

"When you are the Chelsea manager or a Chelsea player, any game you don’t win is a headline. We are used to that. It is a game where we have to do the right things to go through to the next stage and we will need to give our best."

Here are the confirmed teams from Lincoln Financial Field for the Club World Cup clash between ES Tunis and Chelsea.

ES Tunis

Starting XI: Ben Said, Ben Ali, Meriah, Yan, Ogbelu, Tougai, Jabri, Ben Hmida, Konate, Mokwana, Guenichi

Bench: Memmiche, Debchi, Jelassi, Bouchniba, Koudhai, Ben Mohamed, Jbeli, Derbali, Dhaou, Teka, Rodrigues, Hamrouni

Chelsea

Starting XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong; Lavia, Fernandez (c); Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku, Madueke; Delap

Bench: Sanchez, Penders, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Sarr, Anselmino, Cucurella, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Palmer, George, Guiu