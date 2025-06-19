Flamengo vs Chelsea: Club World Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to claim consecutive wins in the Club World Cup when they face Flamengo.

Enzo Maresca's side head to Philadelphia for matchday two in Group D, with Chelsea coming up against Brazilian side Flamengo, who are managed by former Blues defender Filipe Luis. The familiarity extends to Jorginho, who recently joined from Arsenal.

"It will be a very difficult game, we know their quality, and we will prepare for this great game," Jorginho said when previewing Friday's fixture.

On Chelsea, he added: "They are dynamic players, with physical power. They will try to leave playing from behind, you break lines, open the field to be able to run, which is what they try to do. And we have to try to make them not do that."

Defensive trio Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Tosin Adarabioyo are on the verge of one-match bans. They picked up bookings in Chelsea's opener against LAFC, with the threshold two bookings for a suspension.

New signing Liam Delap was handed minutes off the bench against LAFC and contributed an assist on debut. He will be pushing to start against Flamengo, with Maresca confirming he will be rotating his Blues side throughout the duration of the Club World Cup.

Ahead of Friday's fixture, here are all of the details you need for Flamengo against Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Date, time, location of Flamengo vs Chelsea

Date: Friday 20th June 2025

Kick-off time: 19:00 UK / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Competition: Club World Cup - Group Stages

How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea

The Club World Cup can be watched globally for free on DAZN.

Prediction

Flamengo 0-3 Chelsea