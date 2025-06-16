Enzo Maresca delivers verdict on Liam Delap's debut as Chelsea seal first Club World Cup win

Liam Delap made an instant impact on his Chelsea debut against LAFC and head coach Enzo Maresca was impressed with the forward.

The 22-year-old started on the bench against LAFC in Chelsea's Club World Cup opener on Monday in Atlanta.

Delap was brought on by Maresca just after the hour mark for Nicolas Jackson, and within 15 minutes the £30m star bagged an assist after setting up Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea's second goal, as they went on to claim a 2-0 win during the Group D clash.

It was the perfect start for Chelsea in the United States and Maresca delivered a glowing verdict of Delap's cameo.

"Absolutely (happy with his performance)," Maresca told DAZN post-match. The good thing about Liam, he knows the way we want to play, so the process is quite quick. We also gave a chance to Dario Essugo, another new player, so good for both of them."

Jun 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chelsea FC forward Liam Delap (9) reacts to a play during the second half during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Reuters via Imagn Images

On Chelsea's overall performance, Maresca added: "Very good result. At this stage of the season, it's normal you have to manage these kind of things. Overall, the performance was good, and we won the game."

Chelsea now head back to Philadelphia for their final two games of Group D, first facing Flamengo on Friday at the Lincoln Financial Field.

"We need to recover," Maresca continued. "We have a game in three days (against Flamengo). For sure, we are going to try to prepare the game in the best way and try to win."

Liam Delap targets Chelsea goals after debut assist

The new arrival reflected instantly after his debut assist for Chelsea. In an interview with DAZN, Delap expressed his joy after contributing so quickly after coming on.

Jun 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chelsea FC midfielder Enzo Fernandez (8) scores the second goal of the game during the second half during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Reuters via Imagn Images

"It's a really happy feeling for me," said Delap. "I'm so excited to be here. To play and contribute in my first game is a good feeling."

The Chelsea forward concluded: "It's really important to help the team, but I want to score some as well!"