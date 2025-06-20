Flamengo vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

It's matchday two for Chelsea in Group D as they face the Brazilian side, who are managed by Filipe Luis, formerly of the Blues, in Philadelphia.

Both sides have 100 per cent records going into the fixture on Friday after 2-0 victories earlier this week. Chelsea beat LAFC and Flamengo claimed victory over ES Tunis.

"They are a very good team, they play nice football, it’s nice to watch them," previewed Maresca ahead of facing Flamengo. "They have many good players, the manager is a former Chelsea player and played many years in Europe, so I know him.

"The reason they are unbeaten in Brazil for many games and are doing very well is, when you watch them, you see they are a very good team with good organisation. Like any Brazilian team, they are full of quality and technical players, and we are going to have to try to be at our best to win the game."

Flamengo fans have turned out in their numbers in Philadelphia. | IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

A Brazilian side is yet to lose at the 2025 Club World Cup, so Chelsea will be hoping to buck the trend to secure back-to-back wins and progression into the knockout stages.

Maresca has handed summer signing Liam Delap his first start for the club following his assist on debut against LAFC in matchday one.

Here are the confirmed teams from Lincoln Financial Field for the Club World Cup clash between Flamengo and Chelsea.

Flamengo

Starting XI: Rossi, Wesley, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas, Erick, Jorginho, De Arrascaeta, Gerson, L. Araujo, Plata

Bench: Cunha, Varela, Ortiz, Joao Victor, Alex Sandro, Vina, Evertton Araujo, Allan, Matheus Gonçalves, Wallace Yan, Cebolinha, Michael, Henrique, Pedro, Juninho

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Gusto; Delap

Bench: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Madueke, Essugo, Jackson, Santos, Nkunku, Sarr, Dewsbury-Hall, Anselmino, George, Acheampong, Guiu, Lavia