Fulham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they look to claim their first win of 2026.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will continue to take charge of Chelsea after overseeing their 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

McFarlane will lead the team at Craven Cottage in what is expected to be his final game in charge of Chelsea before Liam Rosenior takes the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham also claimed a draw last time out after Harrison Reed's stunning, Goal of the Season contender, last-gasp strike against Liverpool to secure a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea were without Robert Sanchez (muscle), Wesley Fofana (ill), Marc Cucurella (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (suspended) against Man City.

Enzo Fernandez's stoppage time goal against Man City secured a well deserved point for the Blues, | IMAGO / News Images

Caicedo is set to return to the starting XI, while Cucurella was involved in Monday's session. Sanchez and Fofana will be hoping to recover and return to the Blues side.

Andrey Santos will be pushing for a start against Fulham after his impressive performance, which earned the praise of McFarlane, against Man City.

"I thought Andrey was exceptional. I thought he really, really controlled the middle of the pitch."

With just one win in their last eight league matches, Chelsea will be desperate to build a run of wins as a hectic January awaits.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Fulham vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 7th January 2025

Kick-off time: 7.30pm UK / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Stadium: Craven Cottage, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Every Second Media

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football

United States: Peacock

Prediction

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea