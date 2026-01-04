Chelsea handed triple blow for Man City clash as Calum McFarlane confirms side

Three key Chelsea players are absent from the matchday squad to face Manchester City, and the reasons have been revealed.

Chelsea head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening looking to claim their first win over Pep Guardiola's side since May 2021.

They make the trip to Manchester under the management of Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane, who has taken on interim duties following Enzo Maresca's exit earlier this week.

Man City are already huge favourites to beat Chelsea, who were confirmed to be without Moises Caicedo due to serving a one-match suspension.

However, McFarlane has confirmed his starting XI and bench, with three huge names absent.

Marc Cucurella, who has been struggling with a hamstring problem, was doubtful and his absence has been confirmed.

However, two other surprising omissions are Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Sanchez is expected to be back for Wednesday's clash with Fulham. He has a small muscle issue, while Fofana has woken up with a fever and will therefore play no part against Man City.

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, McFarlane revealed: "Rob felt his injury in the warm up against Bournemouth, he played through it and trained on Friday, and then yesterday felt like he wasn't right.

"Wes trained well yesterday but woke up today with a really high temperature so he's ill and can't play."

Chelsea team news to face Man City in full

Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Enzo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Slonina, Merrick, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

Josh Acheampong and Trevoh Chalobah are given the nod in defence, along with Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto.

Reece James partners Enzo Fernandez in midfield to cover for Caicedo's absence. While Joao Pedro leads the line, with Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Estevao in attacking support.