How Chelsea could line-up vs Wolves as Enzo Maresca’s side predicted

Enzo Maresca is expected to field another heavily rotated Chelsea team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has had to defend his team rotation policy several times in the last few days, so he is likely to continue making several team changes for the upcoming home match.

That said, Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his spot in goal, as he is currently the clear number one at Chelsea.

In defence, the centre-back pairing of Jorrel Hato and Tosin Adarabioyo was underwhelming against Qarabag, so Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are likely to start in front of Sanchez.

Both Reece James and Marc Cucurella played a full 90-minute game in midweek, but the latter is expected to retain his spot against Wolves, while Malo Gusto may replace the former for the right-back position.

Moises Caicedo had to be involved earlier than what Maresca would have liked due to Romeo Lavia's injury, but the Ecuador international is still expected to be in the starting 11.

IMAGO / imagebroker

The most obvious midfield partner for Caicedo would be Enzo Fernandez. However, if the latter were to start as a number 10, Andrey Santos could accompany the former in midfield.

On the left flank, Alejandro Garnacho deserves another start after his positive display in the second half in Baku, Azerbaijan.

While on the right flank, Maresca has hinted at a rotation, so Pedro Neto will likely return to the starting line-up if he is cleared to play.

For the two central attackers, it depends on whether Maresca would want to use Joao Pedro as a number 10 again or play it safe with Fernandez in this position.

In the first scenario, Liam Delap would earn his first start for Chelsea after his two-month injury absence, whereas, if Fernandez is to play as a number 10, Joao Pedro likely starts up front.

Back home for the visit of Wolves. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/DnyDucstnj — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 7, 2025

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Wolves

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho