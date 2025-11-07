Pedro Neto could be available for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Wolves after a positive physio check on Thursday.

Neto missed out on Chelsea's trip to Azerbaijan on Wednesday against Qarabag due to what head coach Enzo Maresca described as a "small" fitness issue that the winger likely picked up in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Maresca had plenty of other winger options, of course, including Estevao, who scored against Qarabag.

Still, Pedro Neto has been crucial to Maresca's plans this season, as shown by the fact that Joao Pedro is the only Chelsea attacker to have played more minutes than him so far this season.

Fortunately for Chelsea, the winger could be in contention to play against his former club this weekend.

"Pedro had a session with the physio yesterday outside the pitch, it was good," Maresca said about the Portugal international.

"Today he will try with us, and we will make the final decision."

Neto has provided two goals and two assists for Chelsea this term, the joint-second highest in the team in terms of direct goal contributions.

Given Cole Palmer's injury absence and that Estevao played a full 90 minutes in Azerbaijan, Neto's likely return would be a huge relief for Chelsea for the right winger position.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Romeo Lavia, who picked up a fresh injury early against Qarabag.

While Maresca said Chelsea are still waiting for more checks to determine the extent of the midfielder's injury, the head coach also admitted that the early signs did not look promising.