Ipswich Town vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Monday.
Chelsea head to East Anglia for their final game of 2024 in what has been a much-improved year for the Blues under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.
After losing on Boxing Day to Fulham, Enzo Maresca will be determined to bounce back at the first attempt to conclude the year on a winning note. History is on their side too, with the Blues unbeaten in their final league game in each of the past 12 years since a 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa in 2011 (W8, D4).
A 95th minute goal from Rodrigo Muniz completed Fulham's comeback which ended Chelsea's unbeaten run, inflicting a first loss on Maresca since the end of October.
Ipswich are currently four points from safety following their promotion to the top-flight. Kieran McKenna's side have recorded just two league wins this season and Maresca will not take their record for granted when his Chelsea side make the trip to Suffolk.
"I think all the Premier League games are complicated; no matter the other team," Maresca said ahead of Monday's fixture. "You see every game we play, it is always complicated. You see the other team, you struggle to beat teams and I think the Ipswich game will be exactly the same."
As Monday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in East Anglia.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that John Brooks will take charge of the meeting between Ipswich Town and Chelsea.
Assistants
John Brooks will be supported by Simon Bennett and Sam Lewis on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Darren Bond has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Monday will be Michael Oliver, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Greenhalgh.