Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Legia Warsaw in Poland on Thursday night.
A trip to The Marshall Józef Piłsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw awaits Chelsea for the 1st leg of the quarter-final clash.
Chelsea are heavy favourites to win the Conference League this season, with the Blues eyeing to become the first club to win every single European trophy available at club level.
"It would be nice to be the first team in history to win every European trophy that's available," said midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of Thursday's encounter. "That's enough motivation in itself."
After a dip in form, Chelsea have put a run of two games unbeaten heading into the tie against Legia. An important victory over Spurs was followed by a goalless draw against Brentford in the Premier League last Sunday, which has set head coach Enzo Maresca and side up with plenty to play in the final weeks of the season.
A hostile atmosphere is set to 'welcome' Chelsea. Maresca acknowledges they can have an influence on the outcomes of matches and has told his group of players to ensure they 'manage that situation'.
"When the environment is the one that probably we have tomorrow or the one that I mentioned after Tottenham game at home, it's nice because you have the feeling that you play with an extra player," said Maresca.
"This is the reason why many times we said the fans they are the 12 players. It's because you feel that and probably tomorrow night they're going to have this kind of extra player but we need to be good enough to manage that situation."
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Poland.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) will take charge of the meeting between Copenhagen and Chelsea.
Assistants
Georgi Kabakov will be supported by Erwin Zeinstra (NED) and Patrick Inia (NED) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Joey Kooij (NED) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Gonçalo Feio and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Pol van Boekel (NED), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Richard Martens (NED).