Leicester City vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Enzo Maresca will return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Chelsea travel to face Leicester City in the Premier League.
Domestic action makes its comeback this weekend following the international break and Chelsea will face a newly-promoted side for the first time this season.
Sitting in third place, Chelsea have only lost twice this season in the league, both defeats coming against the teams ahead of them in the table - Liverpool and Manchester City.
Despite Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer all withdrawing from international duty in November, all five have been involved in training ahead of the league meeting. Jadon Sancho has also rejoined his team-mates following illness and a minor knock.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will join Maresca in heading back to the Midlands following their summer departures from the Foxes to Stamford Bridge, although Dewsbury-Hall has been preferred in the competitions rather than the Premier League so far this term.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Leicester City against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Leicester City vs Chelsea
Date: Saturday 23rd November 2024
Kick-off time: 12:30 UK / 7:30 ET / 4:30 PT
Stadium: King Power Stadium
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea