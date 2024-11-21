Reece James: Potential Chelsea injury return date as Maresca dealt hamstring blow
Reece James has suffered another setback after Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed a fresh hamstring injury.
The 24-year-old has been gradually making his return to full fitness after undergoing hamstring surgery in December 2023, which saw him miss the majority of the 2023/24 campaign.
James’ return has been managed carefully this season by newly-appointed Maresca and the medical team. The Chelsea captain made his long-awaited return with a start against Liverpool last month and went on to make four appearances in all competitions so far this term.
With the international break giving Chelsea an opportunity to rest and recover many of their players, including James, it appeared the Blues were heading in the right direction with the England international’s fitness.
Maresca gave the Chelsea players not on international duty several days off before returning to their Cobham training base at the end of last week. However, as preparations ramped up this week in preparation for the Premier League clash against Leicester City, James’ worst fears were realised.
On Tuesday, confirmed by Maresca in his pre-match press conference, James felt something in his hamstring and it has ruled him out of Saturday’s trip to the King Power Stadium.
"We have just one injured player, that is Reece,” admitted Maresca on Thursday. “He felt something and we don't want to take any risks for the weekend. He is the only one that is not available for this weekend.
"The rest, some of them are better, some of them are still a doubt and we need to wait. Today is the first session we do with all the players (returning) from international. So we will see after today's session."
It’s a real blow to James and Chelsea, who were both being extremely careful during his comeback, but it’s a setback they haven’t been able to avoid despite their approach.
Malo Gusto is set to start for Chelsea at right-back once again and will be relied upon to deliver for Maresca, who insists James has to stay strong mentally regardless of how frustrating the setbacks are.
"I know it’s not easy, but if every time he is getting an injury it becomes hard for him, for me it’s even worse. He has to accept that.”
When could Reece James return from his hamstring injury?
With Maresca confirming James will miss the trip to Leicester, the 44-year-old remains unsure of a potential return date, particularly with Chelsea playing several times a week over the next month or so heading into the festive and New Year period.
“At the moment we don’t know how long,” added Maresca.
“This weekend he’s not available. Now we start to play every three days so it’s probably difficult he could be available for the Conference but hopefully he can be available soon."