Leicester City vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from the King Power Stadium ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday.
Enzo Maresca returns to the Midlands to face the Foxes for the first time since leaving for Chelsea. The 44-year-old knows how he will receive the Leicester faithful regardless of how he is welcomed back.
"I have no idea (how they will react to me being back)," responded Maresca. "But I know how I am going to be with them. I will be thankful to the club, the players and the fans. Because it was a fantastic season.
"I cannot control how they are going to receive me. But I can control how I receive them."
Chelsea are without Reece James due to a hamstring problem. The 24-year-old is their only injury absentee following the international break, which sees Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia all fit to start.
Here is the confirmed team news from the King Power Stadium for Leicester City against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Leicester City
Starting XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, Ndidi, McAteer, El Khannouss, Vardy
Bench: Ward, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reird, Mavididi, Ayew, Daka
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Felix, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Tosin, Veiga, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, Mudryk, Nkunku