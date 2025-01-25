Robert Sanchez told what is required to avoid Chelsea demotion as Enzo Maresca delivers long-term plan
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez retains the support of head coach Enzo Maresca as the club’s number one, but no guarantees have been offered over his long-term future.
The 27-year-old has been the preferred choice in goal for Chelsea this season, with summer arrival Filip Jorgensen the understudy and starring in the cup competitions.
Sanchez has made four errors in the Premier League which have led to goals this term, which has seen his performances come under the spotlight.
Maresca has defended the Spaniard from criticism, accepting it’s normal to make mistakes, pointing out to Sanchez’s teammates.
"Robert is okay, he is okay,” responded Maresca to questions over Sanchez’s mood around their Cobham training base.
“It is a matter for me to understand that anything can happen. How many times has Moi missed a pass during the season? Many times. How many times has Nico (Jackson) missed a goal? Many times. How many times has Noni missed a cross? Many times.
“Robert has made four mistakes from the beginning of the season that we conceded a goal. It is normal. It is part of the game. If you don't risk, if you don't play, then you don't make a mistake. For me, it's not any strange thing behind Robert's mistake. It is part of our job."
When further pushed, Maresca confirmed Sanchez’s number one spot is safe for this season, however could offer no assurances for the future.
Maresca said: “He's getting better, but he’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be.”
He added: “I’m not thinking about the seasons coming. I’m thinking about this season.
“For this season? No doubt. But then in the future, we don't know. It is not only about Robert. It is not even about me, you know? I’m focused on this moment, this season. Since we started, Robert is getting better, but he is still far from where I want him to be.”
Sanchez will be keen to repay the faith shown in him when Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.