Man City vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to build on their 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday night, which saw the Blues claim their first league victory in six matches.
Two points separate Man City and Chelsea heading into the weekend's clash, with the winner set to earn their spot in the top four come the end of the weekend.
Chelsea will still be without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk, however Maresca has been handed a potential double boost with Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez both in contention to return following injury.
Man City have struggled in recent months but Pep Guardiola's side have managed to get a few league wins on the board - beating Leicester City, West Ham and Ipswich Town - to return into contention for the top four places.
Guardiola's Citizens were beaten by PSG in midweek in the Champions League and will be keen to bounce back in front of their home supporters.
Maresca insists there is no good time to play a side like Man City, who are the current Premier League holders.
"I think this kind of club with these kind of players, when they are in a difficult moment, it's when they want to show how good they are," said Maresca ahead of Saturday's clash.
"They want to come against everyone and say: 'Okay, if you think we are not good enough, we are going to show you how good we are', so I don't think there is a good moment to play against City."
Ahead of Saturday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Man City against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Man City vs Chelsea
Date: Saturday 25th January 2025
Kick-off time: 17:30 UK / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Man City vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Man City 2-1 Chelsea