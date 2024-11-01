Man United vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea are eyeing a first league win at Old Trafford in 11 years. It's a record that the Blues will want to put behind them as soon as they can. Enzo Maresca, the club's new head coach, will be keen to get off on the right foot following his summer arrival.
During his pre-match press conference, the 44-year-old was surprised at the lengthy winless run, responding: "Really? Wow. Hopefully it's a good time (to play them). It shows how difficult that stadium is. We're going to do our best to win the game."
With the incentive of ending the dismal record, as well as putting right Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle United, Maresca will welcome back the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo to his side after resting them in the north east.
Maresca will come up against former Malaga team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is currently in interim charge of Man United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag earlier this week.
Ahead of Sunday's meeting at Old Trafford, here are the confirmed officials for Manchester United against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Robert Jones will take charge of the meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.
Assistants
Robert Jones will be supported by Lee Betts and Neil Davies on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Tom Bramall has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Hopton.