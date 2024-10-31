Enzo Maresca voices VAR frustration again after unfavourable Chelsea vs Newcastle decision
Enzo Maresca's frustration over referee Chris Kavanagh's decision not to send Anthony Gordon off was evident despite the Chelsea head coach remaining tightlipped.
Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday night at St. James' Park, courtesy of an Alexander Isak strike from close range and Axel Disasi's own goal to double their lead.
Although Maresca fielded a fully changed squad, Chelsea still had their chances through Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, as well as a deflected Renato Veiga chance which agonisingly landed off target.
However, Chelsea may feel hard done by that their job on Tyneside could have been made easier by Kavanagh's officiating. Gordon's crunching challenge on Marc Cucurella was only shown a yellow card, which infuriated Maresca on the sidelines. But there was no VAR in operation on the night and Kavanagh's decision was final.
Maresca has previously complained earlier this season that VAR should have more power when players are already on yellow cards. This was another decision that frustrated him, even though he refused to be drawn on Kavanagh's performance and decisions.
"I prefer not talking about the referee," Maresca said.
Chelsea were also unfortunate not to earn a penalty through substitute Noni Madueke, who went down in the box after a shove. Kavanagh, once again, decided it didn't warrant a penalty and the Blues were left frustrated.
The defeat, resulting in an exit from the season's first trophy up for grabs, sees Chelsea left in the Conference League and FA Cup in the New Year, with the fight for a top four finish in the Premier League well and truly on.
Maresca changed his team entirely from the league win over Newcastle on Sunday. Was that a mistake and, as a result, making the Carabao Cup a missed opportunity? Maresca has insisted that Chelsea have other competition they can now focus on, starting with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
"We said, all the competitions are important, for sure, but also now we have different competitions that are still there and we can be more focused on that," Maresca continued.
"We are sad that we lost the game, for sure, because we said many times this is something we don't like. Now, we have two games to prepare for the next game."
