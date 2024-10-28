Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who is the referee for the Carabao Cup fourth round tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday night.
Chelsea and Newcastle come head-to-head for the second time in four days following the Premier League meeting on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, which saw the Blues narrowly win 2-1, courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.
This time around, Chelsea will head to the north east in a bid to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the stage in which they beat the Magpies last season, courtesy of penalty kicks after Mykhailo Mudryk’s stoppage time equaliser in the capital.
"I am very happy with the performance," Maresca said on Sunday, "because in some moments on the ball, we were unbelievable. There were some good combinations and the way we prepared the game was exactly there. Off the ball, they fought together and showed they deserved to win. This is important."
The Chelsea head coach will hope his side can seal the double on Wednesday against Newcastle with another victory to put them just two wins away from Wembley.
But who will referee Wednesday night's cup tie?
Referee
The EFL have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Newcastle and Chelsea.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Lee Betts and Adrian Holmes on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Thomas Bramall has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
There will be no VAR in operation for this match.
READ MORE: Chelsea make Premier League history after unwanted yellow card record