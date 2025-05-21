Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their final game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with the Blues' Champions League qualification fate to be decided.
Enzo Maresca's side have their own destiny in their own hands heading into Sunday's finale. A win will guarantee a return to the Champions League, while a draw will see them looking behind them. Defeat on the road and they will have to settle for either the Europa League or Conference League.
It's a huge week for Chelsea, a season defining one for Maresca and the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership. Silverware also awaits the Blues three days after their trip to Forest, with the Conference League final on May 28 against Real Betis.
Maresca's Blues will need to deliver when it matters to make it a 'very good season'. The focus firstly is on Forest, who are also vying for Champions League qualification.
Chelsea are set to be without forwards Nicolas Jackson (suspended), Marc Guiu (fitness) and Christopher Nkunku (fitness). Guiu and Nkunku have overcome their injury problems, however are not ready to return just yet.
"The focus is just, in this moment, on Nottingham," insisted Maresca. "Then after that final we will be focused on the final."
Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
Date, time, location of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 25th May 2025
Kick-off time: 4pm UK / 11am ET / 8am PT
Stadium: City Ground, Nottingham
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Prediction
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea