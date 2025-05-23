Permutations: How Chelsea can secure Champions League qualification vs Nottingham Forest
Chelsea will learn their Champions League qualification fate against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon at the City Ground.
Enzo Maresca's side have one final game to play in the Premier League and it's away to Nottingham Forest, with both sides still able to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Heading into the final fixture of the 2024/25 campaign, Chelsea hold their own fate. They currently occupy the fifth and final qualification spot in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Forest are in seventh place and need a win over the Blues if they want to give themselves a chance of qualifying for Europe's elite club competition.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has called their position a 'privilege' and the squad know what's required to get over the line on Sunday. Pre-match, he admitted: "We are quite lucky. If we win, we do our job, we don't need to pay attention to other results. If we are not winning, we have to pay attention.
"We have the privilege that it depends on us. (The players) know - they are aware that it's an important game. The most important one."
With Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all fighting it out on the final day for a top five spot, there are certain to be twists and turns throughout the 90 minutes up and down the country.
Absolute Chelsea takes you through all of the permutations and how Chelsea can secure a return to the Champions League in their final match of the season against Nottingham Forest.
How Chelsea can qualify for the Champions League in 2025/26
A win against Nottingham Forest will guarantee Champions League qualification for Chelsea.
Should Chelsea draw against Nottingham Forest, Maresca's side will have to rely on results elsewhere. A draw would be enough if Aston Villa fail to beat Manchester United and/or Newcastle United lose to Everton.
If Chelsea lose to Nottingham Forest, their Champions League hopes will be extremely slim. Forest would leapfrog the Blues. However, Chelsea could still finish in the top five if Aston Villa also lost against Manchester United and Newcastle lose to Everton by three goals or more.