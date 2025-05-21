Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The fate of Chelsea's Champions League qualification chances hang in the balance, but it will be settled against Forest. It's in their own hands and should they claim all three points, they will guarantee a return to Europe's elite club competition.
Chelsea enjoyed victory last season away from home against Forest following a 3-2 victory, then managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Nicolas Jackson scored the winner last May, however he will be unavailable due to suspension for the pivotal match.
It's a different kind of pressure for the Blues this time around. Defeat will see their Champions League hopes end, while victory in the biggest match of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership could mark as the start of the new era at Stamford Bridge.
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the final game of the Premier League season.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
Assistants
Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Jarred Gillett has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Nuno Espírito Santo and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Peter Bankes, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Constantine Hatzidakis.