Chelsea Player Ratings: Jackson & Fernandez shine as Caicedo thrives in new role during Aston Villa win
Chelsea were in fine form as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring with an instinctive finish just seven minutes in before Enzo Fernandez's volley doubled Chelsea's lead before half-time.
Cole Palmer netted a third with just five minutes to go of the match, scoring the best goal of the match as he picked up the ball on the edge of the box before firing into the top left corner.
Enzo Maresca will no doubt be proud of his side's performance after fielding an incredibly attacking line-up, with Moises Caicedo deployed in a new position
However, Wesley Fofana was dealt an injury blow as the defender was forced off, being replaced by Benoit Badiashile in the second half after a fine performance.
Absolute Chelsea have the player ratings from the Blues' 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
Robert Sanchez - 9/10
Sanchez has had his critics this season, but the goalkeeper made a couple of fine saves to keep Aston Villa at bay. The Spaniard earned his clean sheet and was good with his feet, making some impressive passes to play out from the back which will no doubt please his boss.
Wesley Fofana - 7/10 [60']
Before being substituted, Fofana looked solid in defence. Despite this, he did make a couple of errors to allow Ollie Watkins in on goal. A last ditch tackle denied the forward later in the match, making up for his error. He was the more active of the two defenders, being tasked with the responsibility of bringing the ball out from the back before going down injured.
Levi Colwill - 9/10
With every game Colwill is showing just why Chelsea were so keen to keep him at the club when Brighton came calling last year. The defender was leading the line well and even made a goal line clearance from Jhon Duran to earn Chelsea a clean sheet. A brilliant performance from Chelsea's young star.
Marc Cucuerlla - 9/10
Does this man ever have a bad game? Cucurella is without a doubt the best left-back in the world on current form. He can invert into midfield, be Chelsea's width and also be part of a back three all in the same game. It was Cucurella's brilliant cross, with help of a slight deflection, that saw Jackson open the scoring. An incredible performance from Mr. Reliable.
Moises Caicedo - 9.5/10
While Cucurella is arguably the best left-back in the world, is there a better midfielder right now than Caicedo? Maresca tinkered his tactics to fit Caicedo, Lavia and Fernandez into his side and it worked a treat. Caicedo was deployed at right-back, tasked with the job of inverting into midfield - something he did under Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton. The Ecuador international was constantly winning the ball back and provided the stability Chelsea needed in this game to allow the forwards to thrive. The only thing stopping him from being a 10/10 is the fact that referees are constantly punishing him for making brilliant tackles from behind. Even they can't believe he's winning the ball as much as he is.
Romeo Lavia - 7/10 [86']
A solid performance from Lavia. The Belgian was the most defensive of the midfielders and allowed the other players to thrive. He may have gone unnoticed, but that's exactly what you want from your number six.
Enzo Fernandez - 8.5/10
Netting in back-to-back Premier League games, is Fernandez back to his best? He was Chelsea's most active midfielder on the ball and took his goal well. Despite a few of his corners not beating the first man, Fernandez was impressive and now Maresca has a call to make with his midfield ahead of Wednesday's trip to St Mary's.
Cole Palmer - 8.5/10 [86']
A goal and an assist for Palmer has become the least that is expected of him in a Chelsea shirt now. The England international put in a fantastic performance and was constantly a threat to Aston Villa's defence. On another day Palmer could have grabbed two or three goals of his own and even had the opportunity to take a bizarre indirect free-kick from seven yards out.
Pedro Neto - 8/10
Maresca has found the perfect balance on his wings today. Neto and Sancho compliment each other so, so well. The Portugal international was a constant threat off the right and his far post crosses were always dangerous.
Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10 [71']
Manchester United will be kicking themselves after yet another positive performance from Sancho. The winger set the pace for Chelsea, but we would have liked to have seen him be more direct and take on Matty Cash a bit more. A solid performance.
Nicolas Jackson - 8/10 [71']
Jackson took his goal brilliantly, but in truth he should have scored a few more. His link-up play was great, but there were a few chances for Jackson to get his shot away which he did not take. He also blasted a one-on-one over the bar but it was yet another brilliant performance from Chelsea's striker.
Subs
Benoit Badiashile - 7/10 [60']
The defender continued his fine form and could be called upon in the festive fixture period after Fofana's injury. He did his part in keeping Chelsea's clean sheet in tact.
Christopher Nkunku 7/10 [71']
Nkunku didn't have much time to leave his mark on the match but with Jackson one yellow card away from suspension, he could be called upon sooner rather than later.
Noni Madueke - 8/10 [71']
The winger provided an assist for Palmer's late strike and is a constant threat against tired legs.