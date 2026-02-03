Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal: Big Cole Palmer decision amid Estevao's absence

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to go all out in the must-win second-leg match of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Blues will have to overcome a one-goal deficit in the second leg after the 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge in January.

Given that Chelsea managed two consecutive comebacks, against Napoli and West Ham, recently, it should be a realistic target.

Arsenal are obviously a better side than the previous two clubs, and Chelsea will likely have to be at their best to beat the Premier League leaders.

Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal as usual. The Spaniard made several big saves in Chelsea's last three wins despite failing to keep a clean sheet.

Reece James and Marc Cucurella, who came on as substitutes against West Ham, are expected to return to the starting XI.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

That said, James would likely end up playing in midfield, which means Malo Gusto would keep his spot at right-back.

Chelsea recalled Mamadou Sarr from his loan at Strasbourg on the January window deadline day, sending Aaron Anselmino to the French club in return.

It is way too early for Sarr to make his full debut for Chelsea, however, so Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, who have been Chelsea's primary centre-back pairing, should be the obvious choices.

The midfield options would have been simpler - Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez behind Cole Palmer at the number 10 spot - if not for the limited options Chelsea currently have for wingers.

Estevao, unfortunately, is set to be out due to personal reasons, while Jamie Gittens is nursing a hamstring injury.

IMAGO / IPS

This could tempt Rosenior to use Palmer on the right flank, rather than in the middle, which would likely be filled by Fernandez.

Having Caicedo play alongside either James or Andrey Santos should also be the more solid option defensively.

On the flip side, it is a must-win situation for Chelsea, and they need to at least win by 1-0 to take it to extra time.

Joao Pedro could operate as a number 10, which would allow Fernandez to be played deeper, but considering his red-hot form as a number nine, it could prove detrimental.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Arsenal

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto,