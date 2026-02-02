Liam Rosenior offers Estevao update as Enzo Fernandez sends heartwarming Chelsea message

Liam Rosenior and Enzo Fernandez have both offered their support to Chelsea attacker Estevao, who has returned to Brazil for personal reasons.

The 18-year-old has made a terrific start to life at Chelsea after his summer switch from Palmeiras.

Estevao has already contributed six goals and three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

After featuring against Napoli in the Champions League, Estevao's absence from the squad three days later against West Ham raised eyebrows.

It was confirmed by Rosenior that Estevao had returned to Brazil. The Chelsea boss revealed: “Unfortunately for personal reasons Estevao has had to go home. My love and my thoughts are with him and his family at this moment and I just hope he's okay.”

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

How long Estevao will be out of the squad remains unclear, with Rosenior prepared to give the teenager as much time as he needs before returning to action.

Ahead of Chelsea's second leg tie against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night, Rosenior said: "I don't know yet (if he will be involved). He is a young kid who has come and been magnificent.

"He is going through a really difficult time for personal reasons and is on compassionate leave. I won't put any pressure on him, it has to be right for him and he has to feel in the right place to perform for this team."

Rosenior hasn't been the only one to offer his support to the Brazilian. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez sent a heartwarming message to the teenager in an interview with Chelsea's in-house media team.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I’d like to send Estevao a message," started Fernandez. "Tell him that I send him my deepest condolences, that I support him, love him, and that we hope to see him here soon. The whole group is with him."