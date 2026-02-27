Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal: Mamadou Sarr starts, Fernandez in advanced role

Chelsea are dealing with a few expected absences involving key players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Arsenal.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed that Marc Cucurella and Estevao will not be available for the weekend's trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Similarly, Jamie Gittens, who recently tore his hamstring, will remain sidelined for weeks.

Additionally, Wesley Fofana is serving a one-match suspension following his two yellow cards in the draw against Burnley last week.

There remain questions over Filip Jorgensen's injury situation, too, although his absence is unlikely to make a big difference, since Robert Sanchez is the first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to start.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The decisions on centre-back pairing, on the other hand, would be much more interesting.

Fofana's suspension means Rosenior will have a big decision on who is going to play alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have proved inconsistent, and so is teenage centre-back Josh Acheampong.

Mamadou Sarr is an option, but giving him his first Premier League start against the competition leaders is not without risks.

On the right and left sides of the defence, Reece James and Malo Gusto are expected to get the nod.

IMAGO / Focus Images

In midfield, Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo have been the primary choice in recent weeks, allowing Enzo Fernandez to play a more advanced attacking role. This is expected to continue.

Cole Palmer is the obvious choice for the number 10 spot, while Pedro Neto should start on the right flank in Estevao's absence.

Up front, Chelsea will hope Joao Pedro can continue his recent goalscoring record of six goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Arsenal

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Mamadou Sarr, Malo Gusto

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro