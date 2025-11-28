Predicted Chelsea line up vs Arsenal: Maresca to unleash Palmer & Estevao duo

Chelsea will have had plenty of rest by the time they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but Enzo Maresca is still likely to make some tactical changes for the derby.

It will not only be a showdown between two London rivals or even the number one and the number two in; it will also be a match between the best set-piece teams in the league.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the three best attacking sides in the league, alongside Manchester City, and a large chunk of their goals are from dead-ball situations.

For Arsenal, over 40 per cent of their total league goals are from set pieces (10 out of 24), while for Chelsea, it is roughly 35 per cent (eight out of 23).

The set-piece threats will undoubtedly play a part in Maresca's and Mikel Arteta's team selection.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile are Chelsea's tallest centre-back pairing, but the latter has likely not had enough games together to be trusted for a game of this importance.

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah have been the two preferred centre-backs this season, so they are expected to keep their starting spots.

IMAGO / IPS

It is worth mentioning, however, that Fofana's minutes are still being managed, so if Maresca decides he is not ready to play twice a week, Adarabioyo would likely start alongside Chalobah.

Adarabioyo has won most aerial duels per game (2.9) at Chelsea, followed by Fofana (2.8) and Chalobah (2.3).

Reece James started in midfield against Barcelona, but Cole Palmer's return means Enzo Fernandez is expected to drop back to central midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.

Maresca's pick for the left winger spot has alternated between Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, and it should be the latter's turn on Sunday.

The right winger spot is arguably the most difficult to predict. Both Estevao and Pedro Neto performed well against Barcelona, with the latter playing as a false nine in that game.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Maresca has yet to start Estevao twice a week for Chelsea, but there is always a first time, and after a goalscoring performance against Barcelona, the young winger arguably deserves it.

Up front, it is between Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. Delap made an impact as a substitute against Barcelona, but Joao Pedro has had a better record playing alongside Palmer, which likely gets him the nod to start.

Predicted Chelsea line up (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens