Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Barcelona: Estevao, Caicedo & Fofana back in starting XI

Chelsea are still without Cole Palmer for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona, and Enzo Maresca is expected to play it safe with the weekend's derby against Arsenal in mind.

The next two games are crucial for Chelsea and their opponents.

The match against Barcelona could be decisive in both sides' hopes of automatic qualification to the knock-out stages in the Champions League, while the weekend's derby could determine the story of the title race.

While Chelsea have a relatively deep squad, Maresca still has to be cautious about the workload of several key players, such as Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

He cannot carelessly field a heavily rotated team, as he often did for cup in recent weeks, without risks against an in-form side like Barcelona.

Robert Sanchez, as usual, is expected to start in goal. He has kept three clean sheets in the last four matches and will hope to maintain the momentum.

In front of him, Wesley Fofana is likely to make his return after being left out of last weekend's win over Burnley.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The France international has predominantly played alongside Trevoh Chalobah this season, and this is expected to continue.

Reece James only featured in the first half against Burnley, and it was likely so he could conserve some energy to start again on Tuesday.

Marc Cucurella's impressive endurance is often overlooked. The Spain international has played the second most minutes (1308) at Chelsea in all competitions so far, and the number will continue to rise in the next two games.

He will start, of course, especially after his hilarious preparation to face Lamine Yamal.

Moises Caicedo will make his return after missing the action on Saturday, likely alongside Andrey Santos after an incredible man-of-the-match display against Burnley.

IMAGO / News Images

This will allow Enzo Fernandez to operate as a number 10, while Joao Pedro starts up front.

The two wingers who did not get their chance against Burnley, Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho, are expected to start and provide the width for the team.

Predicted Chelsea line up (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders, Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Estevao, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho