Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Brentford: James & Palmer return, Estevao & Fofana rotated out

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior will have to make big decisions with several key players doubtful for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

This will be Rosenior's first Premier League game at Chelsea, and it is safe to say he is under a lot of pressure to deliver.

The Blues currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, and dropping points against fifth-placed Brentford would leave them in an even more difficult spot in the race for Champions League spots.

While Rosenior will likely have to make a few changes based on players' fitness level, he would want to keep as many key players as possible in the starting eleven.

In goal, Robert Sanchez is likely to keep his spot despite his disappointing goalkeeping display in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

He remains joint-second in the Premier League charts (eight), and arguably deserves the chance to increase his number.

At right-back, Reece James should start if available. Otherwise, Josh Acheampong would likely start in this position, since Malo Gusto remains doubtful.

After missing the last two games, James, alongside Cole Palmer, took part in the team's training session on Thursday.

For the centre-back pairing, Trevoh Chalobah will likely start alongside Benoit Badiashile, since Wesley Fofana has not started back-to-back games in the last couple of months.

On the left, Marc Cucurella is expected to start.

In central midfield, Moises Caicedo's return, after serving a suspension against Arsenal, is a huge relief. The Ecuador international will likely start alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Back at the Bridge on Saturday. 🏡 pic.twitter.com/Eh76ZDJbr1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2026

In front of the two, at the number 10 role, Palmer is a shoo-in to start if fit. The alternative options would be Fernandez and Joao Pedro.

On the wings, Pedro Neto is expected to start on the right, while Alejandro Garnacho, who performed remarkably well as a substitute against Arsenal, should get the nod to operate on the left.

Liam Delap, as well as Jamie Gittens, missed Thursday's training due to illness, which leaves Joao Pedro as the obvious choice up front.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Brentford

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho