Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Fulham: Caicedo returns, Liam Delap starts up front

Chelsea caretaker Calum McFarlane is expected to make quite a few changes in the team for Wednesday's Premier League away match against Fulham.

McFarlane's first match in charge of the Chelsea first team ended quite positively with a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Chelsea Under-21 head coach has been tasked to lead the team for one more game, against neighbouring rivals Fulham, before passing over the baton to Liam Rosenior.

McFarlane will not have any time nor incentives to make any radical tactical changes in the team for the visit to Craven Cottage, but personnel changes may be needed.

He confirmed that four Chelsea players, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Wesley Fofana, could make their returns on Wednesday, depending on their latest fitness conditions.

If Sanchez is fit, he will be expected to replace Filip Jorgensen in goal.

Similarly, Marc Cucurella should start at left back if fit, while Wesley Fofana will likely pair up with Trevoh Chalobah in central defence.

At right back, Caicedo's return from suspension would allow Reece James to play in his natural position. That said, Malo Gusto arguably deserves to start as well after his strong performance against City.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

In midfield, Caicedo should start alongside either Enzo Fernandez or Andrey Santos, depending on whether the former needs a rest.

Against City, Cole Palmer played his first 90-minute game since his return from injuries, but it makes sense to let him keep his spot to help him regain his full match sharpness.

On the right, Estevao deserves another start after being replaced at half-time against City, while Alejandro Garnacho is expected to start on the left.

Up front, Liam Delap made a very strong case for his inclusion in the first XI with his strong second-half display against City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Fulham

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho