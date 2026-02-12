Liam Rosenior is expected to heavily rotate his Chelsea side for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City on Friday despite his earlier claims.

When asked if he would make wholesale changes for his return to Hull during his press conference on Wednesday, Rosenior responded: "No, it's a tough game

"This is going to be a difficult game. I want to do well in this competition.

"I don't see it any different to a Premier League game or a Champions League game.

"We're going there with a team that I think will be good enough to win the game."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will have more than a week to rest between this match and the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley next Saturday, February 21, so Rosenior is arguably under less pressure to rotate.

That said, Chelsea have a big squad, and there are plenty of players who would be looking forward to getting some minutes in cup games such as this.

Among them is Filip Jorgensen, who is expected to replace Robert Sanchez as the starting goalkeeper.

For the centre-back pairing, Mamadou Sarr could make his first Chelsea start alongside Benoit Badiashile.

Reece James has missed Chelsea's last three games, so getting some minutes could help him regain his match sharpness, while Jorrel Hato is expected to replace injured Marc Cucurella at left-back.

Rosenior is not spoilt for choice in midfield amid Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo's injury absences, so Andrey Santos is likely going to start alongside Moises Caicedo again.

Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, will likely have to start as a number 10, with Cola Palmer expected to be among the substitutes.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho should be fresh after limited involvement in recent weeks and could start on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Up front, Liam Delap should provide some physicality and the chance for Joao Pedro to rest.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Hull City

Goalkeeper: Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Reece James, Mamadou Sarr, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap