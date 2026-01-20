Liam Rosenior is expected to rotate his Chelsea side quite heavily for the Champions League home match against Cypriot side Pafos, with several players still recovering from illness.

Liam Delap, Estevao, and Jamie Gittens have all missed games for Chelsea due to a recent viral outbreak in the squad.

All three took part in the training session on Tuesday in preparation for Pafos, but head coach Rosenior insisted that these players are yet to be at 100 per cent.

In addition to these names, Enzo Fernandez also had to miss training on Monday due to a similar issue and is doubtful for the Champions League match. He was involved in Tuesday's training and a late decision will be made on his involvement.

Rosenior has confirmed there are other players who have been affected. It remains unclear how much the Chelsea head coach's selection decisions will be affected.

In goal, Filip Jorgensen is expected to start for another appearance in a cup competition.

For the centre-back pairing, Tosin Adarabioyo's hamstring injury absence means Benoit Badiashile will likely start alongside Josh Acheampong.

If Malo Gusto is fit, given that he just returned to training on Tuesday, he should start at right back. Otherwise, Acheampong will likely start in this role, while Trevoh Chalobah slots in at centre-back.

On the left, Jorrel Hato should get the nod to start.

For the midfield pivot, Andrey Santos is expected to start alongside Moises Caicedo or Fernandez. This could be the opportunity for Dario Essugo to make his first Chelsea appearance this season, too.

Facundo Buonanotte's recent exit has left Chelsea with limited options for the number 10 role. It is unlikely that Rosenior will start Cole Palmer, so it will likely be either Fernandez or Joao Pedro.

Depending on Estevao and Gittens' recovery progress, they could be the two starting wingers for this match, replacing Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho.

Up top, Liam Delap should start if fully fit. Otherwise, Marc Guiu should be a perfectly acceptable alternative.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Pafos

Goalkeeper: Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro

Forwards: Estevao, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens