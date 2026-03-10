Predicted Chelsea line-up vs PSG: Big goalkeeper decision, Garnacho makes way for Fernandez

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to field his strongest available line-up in the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Blues boss took some risks by making nine changes in his team in the FA Cup fifth-round win over Wrexham on Saturday.

Chelsea needed extra time to secure the win in the end, but they should reap some rewards with several key players getting plenty of rest ahead of the trip to France.

Robert Sanchez reclaimed his spot in goal at the weekend, but it remains unclear whether he will get the nod to start over Filip Jorgensen against PSG.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In defence, Chelsea have relied a lot on the centre-back partnership between Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, and this is unlikely to change in such a big game.

Reece James and Marc Cucurella, on the other hand, should be the starting right-back and left-back, respectively.

In central midfield, Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo are expected to start, while Enzo Fernandez will likely continue to play in a more advanced attacking role on the left.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Cole Palmer is expected to start as a roaming number 10 as usual, while Pedro Neto likely starts on the right wing.

The Portugal international played 100 minutes against Wrexham at the weekend, but the alternative, Alejandro Garnacho, played the whole 120 minutes.

In-form Joao Pedro should obviously start up front.

There is a possibility that Rosenior could opt for a back-three system, but Chelsea have not had much success with the structure recently.

Chelsea even tried it in the first 65 minutes against Wrexham, albeit with many key players rotated out, and conceded early.

Rather than taking risks with a back-three formation, Chelsea are expected to stick with a back-four, with Fernandez playing a hybrid midfield role to try to dominate possession.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs PSG

Goalkeeper: Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders; Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez