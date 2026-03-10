Chelsea goalkeeper selection decision vs PSG made as Sanchez & Jorgensen await fate

Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen will learn Liam Rosenior's decision over who will start in goal for Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head to Paris in the Champions League for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, with a re-run of the 2025 Club World Cup final awaiting at the Parc des Princes.

Over the past week, Rosenior has made a bold call to bring Jorgensen back into the starting fold for Chelsea in the Premier League, as he returned in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa last Wednesday.

Sanchez was instead chosen to play against Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday evening, leaving it unclear over who Rosenior would select to start for Chelsea in Paris for the European clash.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After travelling to Paris on Tuesday afternoon, which saw Rosenior name a 23-man squad, the Chelsea head coach was quizzed on his goalkeeper selection during his pre-match press conference.

However, Rosenior confirmed he would not publicly confirm who he has chosen to start against the current Champions League holders.

"No, of course not," responded Rosenior, when asked if he was prepared to give any clues.

He added: "With this squad, every position is a difficult decision (to select from). That's the job I'm here to do.

"For me, the goalkeeper position is no different to the outfield position and you will see the decision I make when the team sheets come out."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will want to ensure they take a positive result from Paris on Wednesday, or at the very least keep themselves in the tie heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Discipline has been an issue at Chelsea this season and Rosenior has told all of his players who will be selected to face PSG to be on their best behaviour given it's a two-legged tie.

"They are world class," previewed Rosenior on PSG. "It would be crazy to not expect anything else. I expect a very difficult challenge - tactically and physically.

"I think it is going to be a great game for the neutral. We have to remember it is a two-legged game."