Predicted Chelsea line-up vs PSG: Two changes amid Reece James injury blow

Chelsea have been dealt several injury blows ahead of the second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain, and these certainly affect Liam Rosenior's plans.

Rosenior confirmed on Monday that team captain Reece James sustained a hamstring injury during the defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

While the extent of the injury remains unclear, James has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg against PSG.

Worryingly, the only other natural right-back option, Malo Gusto, was also ill on Monday and is doubtful for the match as well.

Another Chelsea player who is nursing an injury is goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who picked up a groin issue in the 5-2 first-leg defeat to PSG.

This means Chelsea will likely have to rely on Robert Sanchez once again in goal.

French outlet Onze Mondial recently claimed that Rosenior planned to drop Wesley Fofana after a disappointing performance in the first leg.

Jorrel Hato is said to be the one who would replace the Frenchman to play alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

This would be a sensible decision, but for a completely different reason.

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Chelsea have cautiously managed Fofana's minutes due to his injury record, and after consecutive starts last week, it would make sense for Rosenior to drop him.

On the right, Gusto will likely start if he recovers, but Josh Acheampong should be the alternative option.

While on the left, Marc Cucurella is expected to start.

James' confirmed absence means Chelsea will have to pick someone else to start alongside Moises Caicedo, and Andrey Santos seems to be the ideal choice.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to start as a number 10 again, while Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto start on the wings.

Estevao Willian on IG 📸 pic.twitter.com/bF8xuPyskf — CFC Pics (@Mohxmmad) March 16, 2026

Estevao could make his return after recovering from a hamstring injury, but he is expected to start the game on the bench.

Joao Pedro should still be the obvious choice up front.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs PSG

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto