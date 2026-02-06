Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Wolves: Joao Pedro & Fofana dropped, James returns

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to make a few rotations in the team for Saturday's Premier League away game against Wolves.

The Blues are obviously massive favourites heading into the game against last-placed Wolves.

That said, Chelsea, who sit fifth in the Premier League table, certainly want to maintain a one-point gap to Liverpool in sixth and bounce back after Tuesday's disappointing defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The availability of a couple of players remains doubtful, such as Reece James and Pedro Neto, who missed the Arsenal trip due to small knocks, and Mamadou Sarr, who has recently been recalled from his loan at Strasbourg.

Sarr, in particular, was spotted taking part in Thursday's training session, so he is hopefully in contention to play.

On the other hand, Rosenior claimed that he planned to wait until Friday's session before making any decisions on James and Pedro Neto.

Among the players who could be rotated out of the starting XI are Joao Pedro, Wesley Fofana, and one of the primary midfield duo, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Benoit Badiashile is expected to slot in for Fofana, and there is a chance that Josh Acheampong could replace Trevoh Chalobah as well.

Andrey Santos is likely to start in midfield alongside either Fernandez or Caicedo, while Cole Palmer is expected to start as a number 10.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho, who came on as substitutes against Arsenal, are likely going to be the two starting wingers.

While Joao Pedro clearly deserves to keep his spot and the chance to continue his momentum, Rosenior will likely opt to use him in the second half and start with Liam Delap instead.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Wolves

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho,