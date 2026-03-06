Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Wrexham: Rosenior to rest key players with PSG tie in mind

Liam Rosenior is expected to make several changes to the Chelsea starting 11 for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wrexham on Saturday, with the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain clash in mind.

The FA Cup is arguably Chelsea's best shot at silverware this season, so a win remains the target against Championship-side Wrexham this weekend.

That said, after back-to-back Premier League bouts against top-four sides, Arsenal and Aston Villa, Rosenior would want to rest some of his key players for the Champions League trip to Paris on Wednesday.

Filip Jorgensen surprisingly replaced Robert Sanchez in goal against Villa, and it has become much harder to predict who will start this weekend.

Rosenior argued that he does not have a clear first-choice goalkeeper and will assess his options on a game-by-game basis.

However, Jorgensen has mostly been the go-to goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions, so he is likely to keep his spot in goal.

Trevoh Chalobah was among the players who started against both Arsenal and Villa, so he is expected to be rotated out of the team.

Mamadou Sarr is expected to be given another start, alongside either Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, or Benoit Badiashile.

Malo Gusto should start at right back, while on the left, this could be an opportunity to give Marc Cucurella his first start since returning from his hamstring injury.

In midfield, Andrey Santos should be quite fresh, having only made a brief cameo against Villa.

He will likely play alongside Moises Caicedo, unless Romeo Lavia is ready for his first start in over four months.

Rosenior has limited options for the number 10 spot. He will have to either use Enzo Fernandez or Cole Palmer and substitute them out in the second half to keep them fresh.

It is unlikely that the Chelsea boss would want to start both, so Chelsea will be expected to field two wingers, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto.

Liam Delap is the most likely option to start up front, although Marc Guiu arguably deserves some minutes as well.

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round awaits. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vhAcUEpcsl — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2026

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Wrexham

Goalkeeper: Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Mamadou Sarr, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho