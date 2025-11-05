Qarabag vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Qarabag at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, for matchday four of the Champions League as they look to claim a third straight victory in the competition.

Enzo Maresca's side are full of confidence after previous victories against Benfica and Ajax, as well as Saturday's triumph against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

It's expected to be a heavily rotated team for the European clash as Chelsea make the 5,000-mile round trip.

"It's an important game because it can give us three wins in a row in the Champions League, can give us nine points and so it's very important," previewed Maresca.

IMAGO / IPS

"For sure we need to (rotate), again probably we need to rotate some of the players also because I think we'll come back in London Thursday morning, six o'clock and then Saturday we have one more game. So it's a demanding schedule but we're going to try to adapt and do our best."

On Chelsea's opponents Qarabag, Maresca added: "They are a very good team and a very intense team. The way they press, and they have worked with the same manager (Gurban Gurbanov) for many, many years.

"They are more intense at home. It will be a tough game. It's unbelievable: 17 years (in charge of) the same club; it's amazing."

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Azerbaijan.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Sebastian Gishamer (AUT) will take charge of the meeting between Qarabag and Chelsea.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Assistants

Sebastian Gishamer will be supported by Roland Riedel (AUT) and Santino Schreiner (AUT) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Walter Altmann (AUT) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Gurban Gurbanov and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings will be Manuel Schuettengruber (AUT), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Josef Spurny (AUT).