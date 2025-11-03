Qarabag vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea return to Champions League action when they face Qarabag on Wednesday night in Azerbaijan.

Enzo Maresca's side make the trip to Baku for matchday four in the Champions League, with Chelsea looking to claim a third consecutive victory in the competition.

After opening matchday defeat to Bayern Munich, Chelsea have bounced back with wins over Benfica and Ajax to put them in a healthy position heading into Wednesday's clash against Qarabag.

Qarabag have also started positively in the Champions League this term. They won their opening two games against Benfica and Copenhagen, before narrowly losing 3-1 to Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Chelsea and Qarabag have met previously in the Champions League during the 2017/18 season, which saw the Blues win both home and away group fixtures by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Maresca's side will be keen to make it three consecutive wins over Qarabag, which will see Joao Pedro return from suspension after his red card vs Benfica.

Moises Caicedo (#25) celebrating Chelsea's second goal against Ajax last month. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Following Chelsea's 1-0 win over Spurs in the Premier League, Maresca is likely to ring the changes once again, offering opportunities to the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Jorrel Hato and Tyrique George to likely start.

Enzo Fernandez is relishing a return to European action. When previewing Wednesday's clash to Chelsea's in-house media team, he said: "We're ready. We love playing in the Champions League. Last year, we fought hard to get there, and now we have that opportunity, so every match is very important for us."

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer remain sidelined. Liam Delap could feature after serving his one-match league suspension against Spurs on Saturday.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Qarabag and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Qarabag vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 5th November 2025

Kick-off time: 5.45pm UK / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Stadium: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 4

IMAGO / Bildbyran

How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

Prediction

Qarabag 0-2 Chelsea