Maresca: How Enzo Fernandez has changed Chelsea trajectory
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed the reason behind Enzo Fernandez's improved form at Stamford Bridge after he struggled to life in the Premier League since his big-money move.
The Argentine was brought to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee back in January 2023 before the Blues broke this again by signing Moises Caicedo to partner Fernandez in the summer.
Having played under Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino, Fernandez struggled to find his feet in Chelsea's midfield before Maresca took over at the beginning of the season.
The 23-year-old has spent time on the sidelines, with Maresca preferring a pairing of Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, a more defensive duo, with Cole Palmer ahead of them.
However, in recent weeks Fernandez has earned his place back in the Chelsea team and has looked impressive while netting back-to-back goals in the Premier League.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Spurs, Maresca revealed how Enzo Fernandez has improved and earned his place in his team.
"He's improving a lot in terms of understanding the game and the position," he said. "Now he's arriving in the box.
"This is what we need from the attacking players. He has many things he can do better, all the squad do. He's in the right way."
Maresca continued to discuss his midfield options, having utilised Caicedo as an inverted right-back to fit Lavia and Fernandez in the team alongside the Ecuadorian.
He revealed his plans for the trio, saying: "Probably Moi as a full-back inside was in our minds from day one but because of the Romeo injury and Enzo moment (out of form), we decided to use him as a holding midfielder.
"For sure in the future we can use him as a full-back. We will see him again there. On the ball, we have Moi inside next to Romeo and Enzo. We are quite good. Enzo is giving us balance so for sure it's an option."
It remains to be seen as to whether Fernandez can keep up his form, but Chelsea fans will be keen to see more of the same from one of the standout performers at the 2022 World Cup.