Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Confirmed team news for Conference League clash
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night.
The Blue sit top of the Conference League, having won every match they've played in the competition.
The most recent victory came against Astana, a 3-1 win by a young Chelsea side in Kazakhstan last week.
Chelsea have also kept up their fine form in the league, beating Brentford 2-1 at the weekend - with Enzo Maresca opting to make nine changes from the side that was named on Sunday.
Youngsters Josh Acheampong, who signed a new contract this week, and Tyrique George return to the starting XI, with Marc Guiu also securing a place up front after bagging a brace in Kazakhstan.
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Veiga, Cucurella, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Nkunku, George, Guiu
Bench: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Tosin, Murray-Campbell, Dyer, Rak-Sakyi, Vale, Sancho, Neto, Felix, Mheuka
Shamrock Rovers
Starting XI: Leon Pohls, Burns, Cleary, Farrugia, Grace, Honohan, Kenny, Lopes, O'Neill, Poom, Watts
Bench: A.Noonan, Steacy, Burke, Byrne, Clarke, Greene, Kavanagh, Madroiu, McEneff, C.Noonan, Nugent, O'Sullivan